Residents forced to evacuate after Richmond Heights apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Residents of an apartment building damaged by a fire have been told they need to move out.

Residents of the Loganberry Ridge Apartments in Richmond Heights returned home Thursday night to a notice and order to evacuate the entire building.

The notice reads,

"On September 21, 2018 a fire occurred at your property located at 26720 White Way Dr., Richmond Heights, Ohio. The fire has caused significant damage to the only elevator in the building, causing the elevator to be completely disabled for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, many fire doors, exit signs, and emergency lights are currently inoperable, including the alarm system, electrical systems are not functioning as designed. This would severely hinder the means of egress in the building. Due to the current condition of the Life Safety Systems throughout the entire building, including unsafe equipment the entire building the building is hereby ordered to be vacated forthwith, pursuant to Section 109 Emergency Measures of International Property Maintenance Code and the Serious Hazard Warning Notice of the Fire Safety Inspector dated 09-27-2018. The primary reason for this order is due to an insufficient fire watch being performed at this time."

The fire, which erupted last Friday, killed one person and injured five others. It started in a third story elevator shaft, but the cause isn't known.

Continuing coverage, here.