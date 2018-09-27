Quicken Loans Arena reopens for Cavs and concerts, renovations continue

CLEVELAND– Quicken Loans Arena will be back open next week, starting with the Justin Timberlake concert.

The Q was closed for the summer as part of the two-year renovation project.

It’ll be a busy first month for the 25-year-old arena.

•Justin Timberlake, Oct. 2

•Kevin Hart, Oct. 4

•Monsters hockey, Oct. 5, 6, 11, and 13

•Cavaliers basketball, Oct. 6, 8, 21, 24, 27, and 30

•Joel Osteen, Oct. 12

•Phil Collins, Oct. 18

•The Eagles, Oct. 20

•Twenty One Pilots, Oct. 23

•Fleetwood Mac, Oct. 26

There are a few changes that fans need to know. The main box office temporarily moved inside the northwest Ceremonial Entrance. The team shop will reopen on Oct. 2.

Traffic:

Huron Road is reduced to two lanes during non-event times. During events, both lanes will convert to one-way directional traffic.

Prior to events, beginning at the Ontario Street/Huron Road intersection, the two lanes will only enter onto Huron Road traveling eastbound towards the Gateway East Garage.

After every event, the two lanes will be dedicated to westbound traffic only.

Parking:

Limited parking is available in the Gateway East Garage for Cavs and Monsters games, and other arena events.

Entrances:

There are six entrances. All, except for the NW Ceremonial Entrance, are ADA accessible. Doors open two hours before tipoff for Cavs games and 90 minutes before Monsters games.

• RTA Walkway Entrance: Located on west side of The Q facing Ontario St. can be accessed street level or by those using the RTA Walkway. This entrance is also an ADA drop off location.

• Ceremonial Entrance: Located on the northwest side of The Q and can be accessed via crosswalk on Huron Rd. (Temporarily not an ADA accessible entrance.)

• North Arcade Huron Rd. Entrance: Located on the northeast side of The Q and can be accessed via crosswalk on Huron Rd. A wheelchair ramp is constructed for this entrance.

• Gateway East Garage Bridge: Can be accessed off Level 3 of the garage elevators.

• South East Entrance: Newly created temporary entrance located on the east side of The Q past the Cavaliers Team Shop.

• South Entrance: Located across from Gateway Plaza facing Progressive Field.

