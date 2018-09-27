Police search for missing 80-year-old Stark County man

HARTVILLE, Ohio — Police are looking for an 80-year-old man who went missing from Seneca Trail SW in Hartville.

Police said that Gordon Loughney left his home around 10:15 a.m. Thursday and did not return.

Loughney is reportedly 5’06” tall and weighs 180 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes. Loughney was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black jeans.

Loughney reportedly suffers from dementia.

According to police, he is believed to be driving a silver 2013 Chevy Spark with Ohio license plate GIW2617.

If you see Loughney or his vehicle please call 911 or 1-866-693-9171 to be connected to the investigating law enforcement agency.