Police respond lightheartedly to coyote sighting reports

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — The North Royalton Police Department has responded to reports of coyote sightings in the community in a very lighthearted manner.

According to a post on their Facebook page, North Royalton Police have been notified of coyote sightings in the city, telling residents that although coyotes are typically nocturnal, it is not uncommon to see them during the day.

Police say, “Merely seeing one is NOT a reason to call 911. However, there are certain behaviors that are cause for alarm.”

According to their post, you should “call 911 immediately” if you see a coyote exhibiting any of the following behaviors:

1. Coyotes carrying any product marked “ACME”.

2. Coyotes dropping anvils from hot air balloons.

3. Coyote posting signs such as “Detour” or “Free Bird Seed”.

4. Coyote in possession of a giant magnet.

5. Coyote in possession of a catapult.

6. Coyote detonating “TNT”.

7. Coyote on roller skates with rockets attached.