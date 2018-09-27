Olympian Deena Kastor encourages local high school athlete, hospital patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- A teen facing personal challenges who got some encouragement from a world class runner and Olympian Thursday.

Hannah Ohman is a St. Thomas Aquinas Senior who has had tremendous success individually and as part of several state championship relay teams, but her running was derailed when she started to pass out during races.

Ohman passed out over five times, until doctors and therapists at Akron Children's Hospital diagnosed the cause as a vocal cord dysfunction.

Now learning to mange her symptoms, Ohman was given some added motivation on Thursday to not give up on her goals. She received words of encouragement from 2004 Olympic Marathon Bronze Medalist Deena Kastor.

Kastor told Ohman that the lessons she has learned to succeed as a world-class runner can be applied to any challenge in life.

Kastor is in Akron for this weekend's Akron marathon, where she will be given the event's ambassador award for her life-long accomplishments in the sport of running.