Mother says United Airlines flight attendant scolded her over crying baby

A mother claims she was scolded by a United Airlines flight attendant because her child was crying.

KTVU reports Krupa Patel Bala, her husband and their eight-month-old son were flying from Sydney to San Francisco when she said she was approached by an angry flight attendant, who told her it was unacceptable that her baby was crying for more than five minutes.

Bala posted about it on Facebook, saying the flight attendant claimed the baby was stressing out the crew and that there is a rule for how long babies can fly on flights. She said she paid almost $30 for WiFi so she could share her experience online.

Bala said the flight’s captain apologized, but the flight attendant refused.

United Airlines reportedly apologized and offered the mother a refund.

