Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Emma Leiss, 17, was last seen September 16 in Akron. She was wearing a black shirt, blue, black and gray leggings with brown flats.

She is 5'5" and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Akron detectives at 330 375-2552.

**More missing cases here**