× Man arrested in bomb threat at Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — A Canton man faces charges for making a bomb threat at the Pro Football Hall of Fame last week.

Joseph Rodd, 55, faces charges of inducing panic in the case.

Police were called at just before 11 a.m. Friday regarding a possible threat at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The facility was evacuated as a precaution. But police determined the threat wasn’t credible.

Rodd pleaded not guilty in court this week.

Continuing coverage.

40.821101 -81.397854