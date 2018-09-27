Man arrested after confessing to 20-year-old murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The man accused of murdering a prostitute 20 years ago has been arrested.

Cleveland police say Michael Thompson was arrested Thursday.

The 64-year-old called officers back in August and reportedly confessed to the crime. According to court documents, Thompson said he buried the woman's body and told investigators where to find it.

On Monday, authorities discovered human remains when Thompson took them to the intersection of Train and Richner avenues.

He is charged with aggravated murder.