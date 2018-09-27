× Lorain City Schools ‘taking every necessary measure’ to be sure students are safe after social media threat

LORAIN, Ohio –The Lorain City School District addressed on Thursday a threat posted to social media.

“It was brought to the attention of the district that an unknown individual has made a threatening post on social media,” the district wrote in a letter to students and parents.

The district and the Lorain Police Department said they are aware of the post made to Snapchat and are fully investigating.

The district said the post was vague and did not mention any particular school but did state the individual who made the threat planned to disrupt class on Friday. The district said it is taking this matter seriously.

“Lorain City Schools and the Lorain Police Department are both taking every necessary measure to assure the safety of scholars and staff at each of our 14 buildings.”

If anyone has information regarding the social media post, please contact the Lorain Police Department via text to 440-204-2555.

The Lorain City School District also tweeted a message from the school resource officer, who said the threat “at this time it is not credible and the same picture is being circulated. Know that the police department, school officials and safety team are working hard and will be alert. There will be extra officers and patrols to ensure the safety of all of our kids.”