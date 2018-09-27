Good food for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harvesting Hope

John Selick, Senior Culinary Manager from University Hospitals, shares his recipe for an end of summer vegetable tart. John will be part of the Harvesting Hope event going on Monday, October 1st.

American Cancer Society`s Harvesting Hope

Monday, October 1st

Cleveland Botanical Garden

5p VIP Reception / 6p Dinner

www.acsharvestinghope.org

American Cancer Society Hope Lodge

The Harvesting Hope Event benefits the Cleveland Hope Lodge. It's an amazing facility that helps cancer patients and their loved ones. For details, click here.