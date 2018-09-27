Good food for a good cause

Harvesting Hope
John Selick, Senior Culinary Manager from University Hospitals, shares his recipe for an end of summer vegetable tart. John will be part of the Harvesting Hope event going on Monday, October 1st.
American Cancer Society`s Harvesting Hope
Monday, October 1st
Cleveland Botanical Garden
5p VIP Reception / 6p Dinner
American Cancer Society Hope Lodge
The Harvesting Hope Event benefits the Cleveland Hope Lodge. It's an amazing facility that helps cancer patients and their loved ones. For details, click here.