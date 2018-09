Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Abby Anderson is a rising country artist who is currently on tour with Brett Eldredge. Abby writes her own music and recently released her debut single 'Make Him Wait'. The music industry is taking notice of this talented young singer/songwriter, she has already been named one of CMT's Next Women of Country and Pandora named her as one of '2018 Country Artists to Watch'.

Click here to learn more about Abby Anderson.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video