Fairview Park police looking for suspect who carjacked woman using box cutter

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Fairview Park police are looking for a suspect who carjacked a woman using a box cutter.

According to police, the woman was sitting in her car on Lorain Road during a work break at just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

She says that’s when a man ran up and opened her car door, and told her he just wanted the car.

Police say she tried to fight him off, but was unsuccessful. He took off in the car and was last seen driving eastbound on Lorain.

Police believe the man is someone who just bonded out of the city jail. They have a warrant out for his arrest.

The victim is said to be okay.