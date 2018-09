Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARDON, Ohio -- Crews from multiple cities are fighting a fire at CarStar Collision in Chardon.

According to Kirtland Fire Department, who has a crew on scene at 525 Water Street, the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chardon Fire said on Twitter that the building is filled with smoke.

GEAUGA COUNTY SHERIFF: CAD:CHFD Addr: 525 Water St; CarStar Collision; City of Chardon Type: Smoke In Struct - Building filled with smoke. — chardonfire (@chardonfire) September 28, 2018

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.