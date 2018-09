× Community honors woman shot, killed on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — Friends and family gathered together Thursday night to remember a woman who was shot and killed on Cleveland’s east side.

30-year-old Shavon Willis was shot multiple times at a home on E. 121st Street Wednesday afternoon.

Grieving loved ones gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night in her honor.

Cleveland police are investigating the homicide, however no arrests have been made yet.