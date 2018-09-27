2018 Northeast Ohio haunted house guide

CLEVELAND– Haunted houses, hayrides and even zombie paintball! Northeast Ohio is home to several scary spots.

Check out our list below, gather your friends and get ready for a terrifying good time.

Looking for family-friendly fun? Click here for our list of pumpkin patches, corn mazes, apple picking and hayrides.

7 Floors of Hell

19191 Bagley Rd., Middleburg Heights

Open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight Sept. 21 to Nov. 3, and Oct. 21, 25 and 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission is $28. Group rates available.

Seven haunted houses with different themes at one location. Whether you’re in the House of the Dead, the Mental Ward or the Catacombs, this “scream park” is frightening.

Bloodview Haunted House

1010 Towpath Trail, Broadview Heights

Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays in October from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$20 for admission, $15 after 10 p.m.

At Bloodview, this trip of terror takes you through the Haunted Trail, BabyDoll Island and the Freak Show. All proceeds go to charity.

Carnival of Horrors at Blossom Music Center

1145 West Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 28 through Oct. 28.

General admission is $23 at the door and $22 online.

The Carnival of Horrors claims its the most horrifying haunted house in Ohio. With four separate attractions, including the Freakshow in 3-D Terrorvision, be prepared to face your fears.

Escape from Blood Prison

100 Reformatory Rd., Mansfield

Sept. 28 to Nov. 4, Thursdays 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $20 and up.

The historic Mansfield Reformatory is overrun with psychotic inmates and creepy clowns. Find out if you have what it takes to escape Blood Prison.

The ExFEARience

Eastwood Field, Niles

$20 for adults. Kids 10 and under at $10.

Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Open Halloween from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This is The ExFEARience’s third year at Eastwood Field, the home of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. It features six different themes.

Factory of Terror

4125 Mahoning Rd. NE, Canton

Fridays and Saturdays, Sundays in October.

Admission starts at $25.

The Guinness World Records named the Factory of Terror as the longest indoor attraction in the world three times. The massive foundry features five full attractions and four escape rooms.

Fall Fear Fest at Pioneer Waterland

10661 Kile Rd., Chardon

Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight.

$25 admission.

Killaway’s Freak Show, the Cabin or Carnage and the Trail of Terror await you.

Fear Forest Haunted House and Hayride

6780 Tod Ave. SW., Lordstown

Sept. 28 through Oct. 28 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

All attractions for $25. Hayride only is $10 for adults and $8 for children.

Tour the Insane-A-Tarium, Psycho Path and the Forbidden Cornfield. It’s 68 acres of your worst nightmares.

Fearhaven Haunted Forest

420 Lincoln Way, Niles

Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in October.

$10 for adults and $5 for children.

It’s a self-guided walk through the dark and eerie woods with plenty of monsters lurking.

Forest of Screams

1662 Medina Rd., Medina

Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Halloween 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

General admission is $28.

It starts as a haunted hayride deep into the woods. Then there’s Night Stalker’s Trail, a terrifying quarter-mile walk, followed by the Mortuary Haunted House.

Fortress of Fear ScreamPark

10268 Hewins Rd., Garrettsville

Starting Oct. 5. Fridays and Saturdays 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., Oct. 28 and 31 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$15 for haunted house and $8 for escape room.

With the Fortress of Fear, Fearanoia and an escape room, take your chances at this panic-inducing attraction.

HalloWeekends at Cedar Point

1 Cedar Point Dr., Sandusky

Sept. 14 to Oct. 27, Friday and Saturday nights.

$44 admission.

During the day, take the younger ones for the Great Pumpkin Fest. But fear is waiting for you as darkness falls. Survive immersive mazes and spine-tingling scare zones.

Haunted Hydro Dark Attraction Park

1333 Tiffin St., Fremont

Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., open select Sundays.

$20 for admission to the Haunted Hydro and woods attractions.

It’s billed as a 1911 power plant full of surprises. For nearly 30 years, the Haunted Hydro has been providing bloodcurdling scares in Sandusky County.

Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory

1300 Triplett Blvd., Akron

Fridays and Saturdays in September and October, open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in October.

Admission starts at $25.

The three-story Haunted Schoolhouse has been scaring souls in Summit County for more than four decades. At the Haunted Laboratory, escape before a vile virus makes its way into your veins.

Hauntville Haunted House

1579 West River Rd. North, Elyria

Thursdays 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. to midnight and Sundays 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Four haunted houses for $20.

Come visit the small town of Hauntville and discover its dark secrets. There are five different attractions like Cell Block 13, The Unknown and Butcher Barn.

Hudson Haunted House

2250 Barlow Rd., Hudson

Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. to midnight, and Sundays from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for kids.

The Hudon Haunted House is sponsored by the Hudson Jaycees. All workers are volunteers.

Lake Eerie Fearfest

3319 Milan Rd., Sandusky

Friday and Saturday 8 p,m, to midnight, and Sunday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$22 per person.

Ghostly Manor and four other haunts make this one of the most-fear destinations in Ohio. It’s 6-acres of non-stop scares.

Nightmare at the Canfield Scaregrounds

7353 Fairground Blvd., Canfield

Sept. 28 through Oct. 31. Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. to midnight, Sundays 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday Oct. 11 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Halloween 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

General admission $20, haunted hayride only $10 and zombie paintball $10.

Six attractions, including the all-new Haunted Circus.

Nightmare in the Wilderness

7665 Lafayette Rd., Lodi

Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 28 to Oct. 27.

$20 for adults, and $12 for children 10 and under.

It starts with a hayride that dumps you in the middle of the madness. From there, it’s a 45-minute journey through mazes, past monsters and surrounded by terror.

Slaughterhouse

5665 Chippewa Rd., Chippewa Lake

7:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sundays and Halloween.

$20 cash or $21 credit.

Experience the terror inside this 40,000-square-feet, real slaughter house. It’s one of the area’s newest haunted attractions.

Spooky Ranch

19066 East River Rd., Columbia Station

Thursdays 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and Sundays 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

$25 for ages 11 and order, and $15 for ages 10 and under.

Multiple attractions, including the Haunted Barn and Bloodslingers Saloon.

Tadmor Shrine Haunted House for Children

3000 Krebs Dr., Akron

Oct. 5 through Oct. 27, Fridays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturdays 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

$10 admission, $15 for unlimited and $8 presale.

This is the only haunted house in Northeast Ohio created specifically for children 12 or younger. Wheelchair accessible.

Zombies on the Lake Paintball Annihilation Force

4291 North Broadway, Geneva

Sept. 28 through Nov. 3 Saturdays and Sundays.

$20 for admission and 100 paintball rounds, $5 for an extra 100 rounds.

Take a ride on the “specially-equipped zombie annihilation vehicle” and shoot the zombies with the antidote. Call to reserve a spot. Limited space available.

Please check the websites or call ahead for additional information. Dates, times and prices may vary. Some have age requirements.