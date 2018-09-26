Video shows some of Ohio’s bravest doing dangerous work during Florence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD, Ohio -- A few of Ohio’s bravest are back in Northeast Ohio after two weeks of dangerous work in North Carolina.

FOX 8 obtained never-before-seen video during a dangerous mission in the middle of Hurricane Florence.

In the dead of night, wading through pitch black water, Ohio Task Force 1 working to save lives.

"To see the main intersection in the town we were working in, completely underwater."

It was Bainbridge resident Brian Harting’s second deployment.

He is a Bedford firefighter and says compared to Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Florence’s heavy rainfall was grueling, creating hidden dangers.

Harting said, "Moving water, water moving and dynamic -- lot of hidden hazards underground, daily reports of contamination in the water."

The 16-member team carried out rescues, evacuations and welfare checks.

While there, Brian missed his daughter’s 8th birthday, and celebrated his own 40th birthday at the height of the treacherous storm.

But he says it was his team members and first responders in North Carolina that got him through the tough times.

"You're spending time with one person; they're important, but you don't know how many others as the water continues to rise. We could be in a small section with a few evacuations and blocks away there could be a more populated area that has hundreds of people that are affected."

Even now that he’s back home, Harting is still thinking about the victims and those now left homeless in North Carolina.

