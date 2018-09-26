× Tilted Kilt in downtown Cleveland closes

CLEVELAND– Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery in downtown Cleveland has closed its doors for good.

The restaurant was located on Prospect Avenue, across from the JACK Cleveland Casino.

“We value your years of loyalty and business. Your favorite kilt girls will still be employed at our new venue, which will open in just a few weeks,” the restaurant posted on Facebook.

Panini’s Bar and Grill said it will open in its place.

The Tilted Kilt location in Canton closed in 2017.