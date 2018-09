Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's known as a silent killer.

But ovarian cancer does have symptoms. It's just that the earliest ones are easy to dismiss.

That's why only 20 percent of ovarian cancers are detected at an early age.

As we try to raise awareness, we were joined by Dr. Robert Debernardo, a gynecologist/oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic and our own Natalie Herbick, whose mother is battling the disease.

Watch above.