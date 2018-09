BRIMFIELD, Ohio– A hard-working pup now gets to enjoy a life of leisure.

Brimfield police K-9 Havoc officially retired on Saturday after a demonstration at Brimfest.

This very good boy started working with Sgt. Knarr in April 2010.

“Havoc now transitions to a well deserved retirement at home with Sgt. Knarr and his family. Squirrels beware,” the police department said on Facebook.