Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spice Hound

Add a little zip to your dinner tonight courtesy of the Spice Hound!

The Coit Road Farmers’ Market and Care-A-Van Present

Taste of Autumn Benefit

Monday, October 8th 6 PM – 9 PM

St Mary’s Church Hall, 15519 Holmes Ave

Tickets $35 at coitmarket.org/events ($40 at the door)

Local harvest buffet by 12 area chefs

Live music by Collective Express