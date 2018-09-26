Singer Gary Numan on continuing tour after deadly bus ax: ‘We will never forget’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky -- One day after his tour bus hit and killed an elderly man crossing the street in downtown Cleveland, singer Gary Numan continued on with his tour.

The singer, who is best known for the 1979 hit "Cars", posted on Twitter late Tuesday night following a performance in Louisville, Kentucky.

"Before I say anything about today, how we feel, how we hurt, I want to make it clear that we absolutely understand that our pain is nothing compared to that of the family of the man who died yesterday," Numan said in a statement.

"But I can only speak for us. Tonight we continued our tour, we played in Louisville, Kentucky, and we are grateful beyond measure for the support and kindness we were shown by the fans, the venue staff, everyone," he continued.

"A lot of grown men amongst us cried tonight," he wrote. "This is not something we will get over quickly, if ever."

"Our sadness will linger for a lifetime, but this is what we do, we play music," he said. "But we will never forget."

Numan received an outpouring of support from fans.

Gary its not your fault just a terrible accident. I am sure the family and the gentleman that sadly passed away would blaim you. Please dont blaim your self. Sending much love and hugs. Take a deep breath and try not to get too upset. It was an accident no one is to blaim — Retrochic1977 (@retrochic1977) September 26, 2018

We love you guys, Gary. You will never forget, but you all have forgive yourselves. It was tragic, yes. But it was an unavoidable accident. Although saddened, as we all are, you, the band & your driver are blameless. If you could talk to the gentleman, he would tell you that. — Doug G (@skeezygee) September 26, 2018

You would have had every right to cancel again while you deal with the trauma. What amazing people you all are. Thoughts are with you, my heart goes out to you xxx — Anita (@meerufenfushi2) September 26, 2018

Cleveland police said a 91-year-old man was walking in the crosswalk just before 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of E. 9th St. and Superior Ave. when he was hit by Numan's tour bus. The victim has not yet been identified.

So far, there have been no arrests in connection with the accident.

Numan posted a statement to Twitter on Monday that read in part, "We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today." His show at the House of Blues was cancelled.

We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/dpzPOgJyCp — Gary Numan (@numanofficial) September 24, 2018

