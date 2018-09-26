× Show Info: September 26, 2018

David’s Wild Mushroom Pasta

1 lb linguini or bow tie pasta

1 lb wild mushrooms (or any combination of white button, cremini, shiitake, oyster, chanterelles, etc. They will all work)

5 tbs unsalted butter

5 tbs minced shallots (or onion)

2 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup dry white wine or dry vermouth

1/2 cup chicken broth (vegetable broth will also work)

1 cup heavy cream

5 or 6 sliced green onions (use tender green parts also)

Pinch of nutmeg (fresh grated is better)

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Fresh thyme

In a large pot, bring salted water to boil and cook pasta according to directions on box. If the pasta is done before sauce, drain and hold in pan with a half a cup of the pasta water.

Clean mushrooms with a little brush or damp cloth, then chop into 1/4 inch slices.

In a large sauté pan, heat butter until it starts to bubble. (medium to medium high heat)

Add mushrooms, shallots and garlic. Cook for about 3 minutes.

Add white wine and cook until wine is reduced by half.

Add broth, cream and nutmeg. Simmer until sauce thickens (will coat the back of a spoon).

Turn off heat and add onions, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Add cooked pasta to sauce and gently fold together. If the sauce needs a little moisture, add the remaining 1/2 cup of water reserved from the pasta water.

Place pasta on plates and garnish with fresh thyme leaves.

Enjoy.

A slight drizzle of truffle oil will take this dish to a whole new level.

Shop Small Hubbard

Plan ahead for October 6th. You can shop small and get some really unique items. Audra Horton and Alex Ahern get us ready for Shop Small Hubbard.

Holiday Sneak Peek

Saturday, October 6th

10am-8pm

Downtown Hubbard

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Robert DeBernado from The Cleveland Clinic discusses the warning signs and more. www.ccf.org

Learn to Brew your Own Beer

Learn to brew beer at home! It’s a new course at Cuyahoga Community College … open to everyone 21 and up … Tim Bowman is the Instructor. www.tri-c.edu/brewingcraftbeer

An Act of God

This is a first … we welcome to the studio the man known on stage as “God.” Comedian Mike Polk is starring in a new production at The Beck Center for the Arts.

An Act of God

Now – October 7th

Featuring Mike Polk Jr as God

Beck Center for the Arts

17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood

http://www.beckcenter.org/

Lusso Cosmetics: Makeup for Mature Women

Correctly applying makeup can take years off your face. Lou McClung, owner of Lusso Cosmetics, gives us four important tips for younger looking skin. http://www.lussocosmetics.com/

12911 Madison Ave., Lakewood 44107

Spice Hound

Add a little zip to your dinner tonight courtesy of the Spice Hound!

The Coit Road Farmers’ Market and Care-A-Van Present

Taste of Autumn Benefit

Monday, October 8th 6 PM – 9 PM

St Mary’s Church Hall, 15519 Holmes Ave

Tickets $35 at coitmarket.org/events ($40 at the door)

Local harvest buffet by 12 area chefs

Live music by Collective Express

Reasons to See a Dermatologist

It’s time to focus on your skin. Dr. Lauren Karpinski from Apex Skin shares reasons to call a dermatologist. http://www.apexskin.com