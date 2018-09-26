Show Info: September 26, 2018
David’s Wild Mushroom Pasta
1 lb linguini or bow tie pasta
1 lb wild mushrooms (or any combination of white button, cremini, shiitake, oyster, chanterelles, etc. They will all work)
5 tbs unsalted butter
5 tbs minced shallots (or onion)
2 cloves garlic minced
1/2 cup dry white wine or dry vermouth
1/2 cup chicken broth (vegetable broth will also work)
1 cup heavy cream
5 or 6 sliced green onions (use tender green parts also)
Pinch of nutmeg (fresh grated is better)
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Fresh thyme
In a large pot, bring salted water to boil and cook pasta according to directions on box. If the pasta is done before sauce, drain and hold in pan with a half a cup of the pasta water.
Clean mushrooms with a little brush or damp cloth, then chop into 1/4 inch slices.
In a large sauté pan, heat butter until it starts to bubble. (medium to medium high heat)
Add mushrooms, shallots and garlic. Cook for about 3 minutes.
Add white wine and cook until wine is reduced by half.
Add broth, cream and nutmeg. Simmer until sauce thickens (will coat the back of a spoon).
Turn off heat and add onions, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
Add cooked pasta to sauce and gently fold together. If the sauce needs a little moisture, add the remaining 1/2 cup of water reserved from the pasta water.
Place pasta on plates and garnish with fresh thyme leaves.
Enjoy.
A slight drizzle of truffle oil will take this dish to a whole new level.
Shop Small Hubbard
Plan ahead for October 6th. You can shop small and get some really unique items. Audra Horton and Alex Ahern get us ready for Shop Small Hubbard.
Shop Small Hubbard
Holiday Sneak Peek
Saturday, October 6th
10am-8pm
Downtown Hubbard
Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month
September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Robert DeBernado from The Cleveland Clinic discusses the warning signs and more. www.ccf.org
Learn to Brew your Own Beer
Learn to brew beer at home! It’s a new course at Cuyahoga Community College … open to everyone 21 and up … Tim Bowman is the Instructor. www.tri-c.edu/brewingcraftbeer
An Act of God
This is a first … we welcome to the studio the man known on stage as “God.” Comedian Mike Polk is starring in a new production at The Beck Center for the Arts.
An Act of God
Now – October 7th
Featuring Mike Polk Jr as God
Beck Center for the Arts
17801 Detroit Ave, Lakewood
http://www.beckcenter.org/
Lusso Cosmetics: Makeup for Mature Women
Correctly applying makeup can take years off your face. Lou McClung, owner of Lusso Cosmetics, gives us four important tips for younger looking skin. http://www.lussocosmetics.com/
12911 Madison Ave., Lakewood 44107
Spice Hound
Add a little zip to your dinner tonight courtesy of the Spice Hound!
The Coit Road Farmers’ Market and Care-A-Van Present
Taste of Autumn Benefit
Monday, October 8th 6 PM – 9 PM
St Mary’s Church Hall, 15519 Holmes Ave
Tickets $35 at coitmarket.org/events ($40 at the door)
Local harvest buffet by 12 area chefs
Live music by Collective Express
Reasons to See a Dermatologist
It’s time to focus on your skin. Dr. Lauren Karpinski from Apex Skin shares reasons to call a dermatologist. http://www.apexskin.com