Watch live: Repairs to median wall cause early backups on I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The repairs to a median wall on Interstate 90 in Cleveland are expected to cause major delays during Wednesday’s afternoon rush hour.

A Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus crashed into a portion of the median Wednesday morning. It happened on the westbound side of I-90 near Interstate 77.

ODOT said the left lane on I-90 east and west between East 22nd Street and Carnegie Avenue will remain closed through rush hour. Eastbound drivers should enter via Prospect Avenue or Chester Avenue, and westbound drivers should enter via East 9th Street or Ontario Street.

The forms for the new median wall are being put in place. Crews are working quickly, however the left lane on I-90 EB & WB between E 22nd and Carnegie will remain closed through rush hour. EB motorists enter via Prospect or Chester & WB motorists enter via E. 9th or Ontario Ave. pic.twitter.com/bIxoTXiFKa — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) September 26, 2018

No students were on the bus at the time. The driver was taken to a hospital.