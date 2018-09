CLEVELAND, Ohio — A portion of West Boulevard is closed after a garage collapsed.

According to police, a street light is also down in the area.

Police believe the collapse was due to the heavy rain. The street and building departments have been called to clear the road and check the stability of the structure.

One vehicle was in the garage during the collapse.

West Boulevard is closed from Detroit to Madison.

Western Blvd closed southbound at Detroit due to debris in the road from a building collapse. CPD believes heavy rain caused the collapse. 1 SUV still inside the garage. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/mzlzOd32Ad — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) September 26, 2018