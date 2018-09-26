Popular podcast puts focus on election of judges

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you listen to the popular podcast “Serial,” you know the focus of the third season is on the court system in Cuyahoga County.
In the second episode of the season, host Sarah Koenig and reporter Emmanuel Dzotsi focused on the courtroom of Cuyahoga County judge Daniel Gaul.
The episode points out Gaul’s unusual tactics — including ordering a defendant not to have another child out of wedlock. That’s an order that Dzotsi called unconstitutional, Oxygen.com reported.
Koenig reported that Gaul often calls black male defendants “brother” and “dude.” He also uses terms like “baby mama.”
Gaul told Koenig the criticism over his political incorrectness is the price he’s willing to pay to “connect” with defendants, Oxygen.com reported.
Many are wondering the impact the podcast will have on Gaul’s upcoming reelection. He’s been a judge since 1991 but faces challenger Wanda C. Jones. She was endorsed this past weekend by the Plain Dealer editorial board.
Koenig had this to say of the process of electing judges in the final minutes of the second episode:
“As long as the voters keep voting for him then, he’s going to keep on keeping on. And he’s right. Yes, there’s the appeals court and the discipline board. But really every six years it’s the voters who have the final say. And most of the voters here — here and everywhere — it’s understood that ‘Eh, what do they know?’ For decades they’ve seen the same Irish and Italian names on the ballot. Almost all Democrats. What’s a Russo over a Corrigan over a Gallagher? How could you even keep them straight? Mostly the voters are casting their ballots and then staying far, far away from the felony courthouse. It doesn’t touch them and they don’t touch it.”