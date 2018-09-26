Popular podcast puts focus on election of judges

CLEVELAND, Ohio — If you listen to the popular podcast “Serial,” you know the focus of the third season is on the court system in Cuyahoga County.

In the second episode of the season, host Sarah Koenig and reporter Emmanuel Dzotsi focused on the courtroom of Cuyahoga County judge Daniel Gaul.

We spent a year inside the criminal courts in Cleveland. This season, you’ll see what we saw—from the inside. Hear episodes 1 and 2 now. https://t.co/W3JEGXFzVB — Serial (@serial) September 21, 2018

The episode points out Gaul’s unusual tactics — including ordering a defendant not to have another child out of wedlock. That’s an order that Dzotsi called unconstitutional, Oxygen.com reported.

Koenig reported that Gaul often calls black male defendants “brother” and “dude.” He also uses terms like “baby mama.”

Gaul told Koenig the criticism over his political incorrectness is the price he’s willing to pay to “connect” with defendants, Oxygen.com reported.

In Judge Gaul's courtroom, the judge believes he knows you better than you know yourself. https://t.co/XpRIhe0W5x — Serial (@serial) September 24, 2018

Many are wondering the impact the podcast will have on Gaul’s upcoming reelection. He’s been a judge since 1991 but faces challenger Wanda C. Jones. She was endorsed this past weekend by the Plain Dealer editorial board.

Koenig had this to say of the process of electing judges in the final minutes of the second episode: