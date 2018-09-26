× Parma Fire Department investigating cause of restaurant fire

PARMA, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a working fire at Victoria’s Deli & Restaurant on Ames Road in Parma late Tuesday night.

It happened just before 10 p.m.

According to a press release from the Parma Fire Department, the first firefighters on scene found heavy smoke throughout the building. The department says crews encountered intense fire conditions in the kitchen in the back of the building, but they were able to get it out quickly.

No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.

It’s not yet clear how much damages will cost.

The Parma Fire Department is investigating where the fire started and the cause of the flames.