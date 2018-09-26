× NFL’s first all-female broadcast team debuts on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football

History will be made during Thursday night football this week. But it’s not happening on the field.

Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm, two of the most accomplished and well-respected sports journalists in the industry, will become the first pair of women to ever call an NFL game.

The LA Rams vs. the Minnesota Vikings game will still air on Fox 8 with the standard broadcasting team of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.

But Amazon Prime members also have the option of listening to Kremer and Storm on Prime Video.

Fox News reports that Amazon will live stream 11 NFL Thursday Night Football games featuring Kremer and Storm.

“NFL fans will hear history made this season — bringing two female announcers together to call an entire NFL game has never been done before,” said Greg Hart, vice president of Prime Video. “Our customers around the world love to stream football — we are thrilled to have Andrea and Hannah bring their extensive knowledge of the game to fans on Prime Video.”

Read more here.