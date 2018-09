Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find missing loved ones and reunite them with their families.

Viviana Perez, 16, was last seen Aug. 19 in Cleveland.

She was wearing jeans and a pink hooded sweatshirt. She is 5'8" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland detectives at 216-623-5262.