WARREN, Ohio — A Missing Adult Alert was issued Wednesday evening for a Trumbull County man, but, thankfully, he has been found safe.

The public was asked to be on the lookout for Paul Byrne, 78.

Byrne left his Warren home on foot at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and had not returned. Authorities were concerned because they said Byrne suffers from dementia.

Once again, he has been found safe.