SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio

Aaron Davis, 43, was last heard from on April 8 when he made a call from a business in Springfield Township.

He is 6'1" tall and weighs about 185 pounds.

He has a tattoo on the front of his neck that says "Samantha" and another across his knuckles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 330-784-1609.

