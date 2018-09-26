Teen arrested after lockdown at Lorain schools, reports of shots fired

LORAIN, Ohio– A 17-year-old was arrested after gunshots were reported Wednesday afternoon close to three Lorain schools.

The Lorain Police Department said it is investigating the report of several shots fired near Lorain High School.

Officers arrested one person who was involved in the incident. He is not a student at Lorain High School.

Lorain High School, Frank Jacinto Elementary School and Washington Elementary School were placed on lockdown while police secured the scene. The three schools are within a mile of each other.

The lockdowns were lifted just before 3 p.m. Buses may be up to 30 minutes late because of the situation.

