Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman speaks to Cleveland-area students

CLEVELAND-- Gold medal gymnast and activist Aly Raisman spoke at the National Council of Jewish Women fall opening meeting at Landerhaven. About 300 students from 20 area schools were in attendance.

Raisman, 24, talked about sharing her story as a survivor of sexual abuse.

The two-time Olympian was one of several gymnasts who gave a statement at the sentencing of Larry Nassar. Nassar, a doctor at Michigan State and the USA Gymnastics team, is accused of abusing more than 100 girls and young women, and is currently serving time in prison.

"There has been a tremendous shift in our culture and there are so many people who do care, that are so supportive. But there is also a big portion of people that are not educated on abuse, that really truly believe because I'm wearing a short skirt, I can't complain about abuse," Raisman said.