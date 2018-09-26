× Kent State professor sentenced to five months in prison for lying to FBI

CLEVELAND– A Kent State University professor was sentenced in five months in prison in U.S. District Court Northern District of Ohio on Wednesday.

Julio Pino was also sentenced to three years of supervised released, which includes five months of home confinement. He apologized in court.

Pino, an associate history professor, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statements to law enforcement in April.

Federal investigators questioned him about whether he has ties with the Islamic State and if he used his position on campus to influence students to be sympathetic with the terrorist organization.

Kent State suspended Pino is April when charges were filed.

