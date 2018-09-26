× David’s Wild Mushroom Pasta

Wild Mushroom Pasta

1 lb linguini or bow tie pasta

1 lb wild mushrooms (or any combination of white button, cremini, shiitake, oyster, chanterelles, etc. They will all work)

5 tbs unsalted butter

5 tbs minced shallots (or onion)

2 cloves garlic minced

1/2 cup dry white wine or dry vermouth

1/2 cup chicken broth (vegetable broth will also work)

1 cup heavy cream

5 or 6 sliced green onions (use tender green parts also)

Pinch of nutmeg (fresh grated is better)

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Fresh thyme

In a large pot, bring salted water to boil and cook pasta according to directions on box. If the pasta is done before sauce, drain and hold in pan with a half a cup of the pasta water.

Clean mushrooms with a little brush or damp cloth, then chop into 1/4 inch slices.

In a large sauté pan, heat butter until it starts to bubble. (medium to medium high heat)

Add mushrooms, shallots and garlic. Cook for about 3 minutes.

Add white wine and cook until wine is reduced by half.

Add broth, cream and nutmeg. Simmer until sauce thickens (will coat the back of a spoon).

Turn off heat and add onions, lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Add cooked pasta to sauce and gently fold together. If the sauce needs a little moisture, add the remaining 1/2 cup of water reserved from the pasta water.

Place pasta on plates and garnish with fresh thyme leaves.

Enjoy.

A slight drizzle of truffle oil will take this dish to a whole new level.