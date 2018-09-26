Cleveland man confesses to 20-year-old murder, leads investigators to body

CLEVELAND– A Cleveland man is facing charges after he called officers to his home and said he killed a prostitute about 20 years ago.

Michael Thompson, 64, said he buried her body and told investigators where to find it, according to court documents.

He took police to the intersection of Train and Richner avenues, where the FBI Evidence Response Team, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted a dig. On Monday, they discovered human remains.

The deceased was taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. The person’s identity and cause of death has not been determined.

Thompson is charged with aggravated murder.