× Baker Mayfield jersey sales rise after Browns win

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Browns won their first game in 635 days and fans are rushing to support their newest starting quarterback.

Baker Mayfield entered Thursday’s game against the Jets for an injured Tyrod Taylor and led the team to victory. He completed more than 70 percent of attempts and threw for 200 yards. On Monday, head coach Hue Jackson named him the starting QB.

Baker now has the 10th best-selling jersey in the NFL this week, rising 30 spots, according to the Dick’s Sporting Goods jersey report. The brown and orange No. 6 is the second best-selling rookie jersey for the season.

The Browns defense is getting some love too. Myles Garrett has the third overall defensive jersey this season and Denzel Ward has the third rookie jersey this week.

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here