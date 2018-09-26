× Another chance to see Elton John: Legendary singer now coming to Cleveland twice as part of farewell tour

CLEVELAND — Elton John fans, listen up: The legendary singer added 25 new tour dates to his farewell tour, and Cleveland is on the list (again)!

In January, the singer announced he was retiring from the road at the end of his three-year global tour.

The 71-year-old’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour began in September and is already stopping at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Saturday, November 3 at 8:00 p.m.

Now, Elton John will be back next November, too — on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 8 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.

**Get all of your ticket information, here**

