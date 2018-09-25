× Woman identified in Barberton homicide case; search for the suspect continues

BARBERTON- Authorities from multiple agencies are searching for the suspect involved in a homicide that occurred over the weekend.

The victim, Kerri Blondheim, 43, of Massillon, was discovered on S. Van Buren Avenue Sunday night when the Barberton Fire Department was called to a fire on the side of a road.

Firefighters discovered her body next to the mattress after extinguishing the flames. Police believe the crime took place in the city of New Franklin, 20 feet from the city of Barberton.

According to the Summit County medical examiner, Blondheim showed signs of homicidal violence.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is asked to contact the New Franklin Police Department

at 330-882-3281.

