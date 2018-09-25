Woman dies after being run over during physical altercation

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A woman was killed after being hit by a car during a fight in Cleveland Monday evening.

Officers were called to the 13700 block of Astor Avenue around 6:45 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle during a fight. Officers learned that the 40-year-old victim, who hasn’t been identified, was engaged in a physical fight with a 32-year-old woman. During that fight, the 32-year-old woman ran over the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she died. The suspect was treated for glass to the face and was released from the hospital.

The suspect was later taken into custody at the First District Police Station, when she showed up to report the fight.

Charges are pending.