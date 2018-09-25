× TSA discovers loaded gun at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Transportation Security Administration discovered a loaded handgun at Hopkins International Airport checkpoint Tuesday morning.

Authorities say the 9mm Ruger handgun was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag around 6 a.m.

TSA immediately alerted airport police, who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

TSA reminds passengers, firearms may be transported in checked baggage (provided they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded), they are forbidden in a carry-on bag.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

This is the 16th firearm discovered by TSA officers at a CLE security checkpoint in 2018. A total of 19 were found last year.