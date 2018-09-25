× Some Verizon customers reporting outages

Some Verizon customers are reporting outages.

According to a map on downdetector.com, there are outages on the East Coast, in parts of the south including Texas, and some in Ohio.

Verizon tweeted on Tuesday:

“We are currently experiencing an intermittent voice, text, and data service interruption for customers in some markets in the south. Our engineers are aware of the issue and are working diligently to resolve it. Please check with @ VZWSupport for updates.”

Some customers are reporting they can’t make a call, but they can receive calls and are able to text.

No time was given on when everything might be working again.