Show Info: September 25, 2018

Crock Pot Recipe from The Olive Scene

Why spend hours in the kitchen when you can let the Crockpot do the work for you? We’re cooking with Tracy Lockhart from The Olive Scene. www.theolivescene.com

Braised Beef Roast w/Maple Molasses Mop

2 lbs. chuck roast

2-3 T The Olive Scene Extra Virgin Olive Oil

3 1/2 C beef broth

1 onion, diced

1 tsp. dried thyme

12 oz. beer

4 T Molasses

3 T The Olive Scene Maple Balsamic Vinegar

2 tsp. hot pepper sauce

1 tsp. sea salt

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large oven proof casserole, heat 2-3 T Olive Oil until very hot, SEAR beef roast in this oil, turning only once and creating a crust on each side. Remove from heat. Add next 5 ingredients and bake for 90 min. Remove roast, defat the drippings. Combine 1/2 C drippings and the remaining ingredients in the casserole. Return roast to casserole and turn to coat. Bake an additional 10-20 minutes to crisp.

Crockpot Instructions: Braise 3-4 hours on high. Place roast in casserole and coat with the Maple Molasses Mop. Bake an additional 20 minutes to crisp and brown. Enjoy!

Tabletop Board Game Cafe

An Ohio City spot that’s dedicated to board games. https://www.tabletopcleve.com/

1810 W. 25th St., Cleveland 44113

Wood Thingamajigs

Show your love for Cleveland with a unique gift from Jessica Brown of Wood Thingamajigs. www.woodthingamajigs.com

Wildroots in Hudson on 9/29

Beachwood Unique Boutique on 10/7

Wildroots in Hudson on 10/20

Shop Cleveland Market at Crocker Part on 10/27

IX Christmas Connection 11/15-17

Metropolitan Coffee

Here’s a great way to start your day. Grab a cup of coffee in Old Brooklyn. You’ll notice something unique about this cafe. There’s no nuts on the menu! www.metropolitancoffee.com

4744 Broadview Rd., Cleveland 44109

Royal Caribbean WOW Sale

Buy One, Get One 50% PLUS Kids Sale FREE

Up to $300 to spend at sea

Book NOW through Thursday

Sale after October 24th, 2018

Call Canary Travel to book 216-252-1000

How to Save Money on Groceries

Financial Coach, Amanda Sharratt, shares five easy ways to save money on groceries!

Make a Budget Bring Cash Online Shopping Watch your Brands Use Apps

Fall Fashion Trends

Fall has officially arrived. It’s time to start transitioning your wardrobe. Megan Moran is from The Style Foundry. www.thestylefoundrycle.com

Levin Mattress

There’s a couple big things that could be affecting your sleep at night. Your mattress and your pillow. Time for a new one? Levin Mattress is the place to go! www.levinfurniture.com