Photo of teens pausing for national anthem outside football stadium goes viral

MIDLAND, Mich. — A photo which shows four teenagers standing outside of a football stadium as the national anthem plays has gone viral.

Mike Ullery Jr., who was heading to the high school football game in Midland last Friday, was so struck by the act of patriotism, he stopped to take a photo. He posted it on Facebook and said:

“I was impressed by these Bullock Creek boys. Running late to the game they heard the national anthem and stopped, took off their hats and placed hands over heart! ❤ Respect 🇺🇸”

Ullery told CBS News he had no idea who the boys were at the time, but he does now. He said he made contact with them after they commented on his Facebook post. All four teens are students at Bullock Creek High School in Michigan.