Mansfield police looking for missing 16-year-old boy

Posted 4:56 pm, September 25, 2018

courtesy: Mansfield police

MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway juvenile.

Police say 16-year-old Marco Duncan was last seen in the area of Wood Street in Mansfield.

He is 5’10” and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a sweatshirt.

Anyone with information concerning the current whereabouts of Marco Duncan is urged to call the Mansfield Division of Police (419) 522-1234 or Det. Rich Miller Major Crimes Unit (419) 755-9758.

