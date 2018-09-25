Mansfield police looking for missing 16-year-old boy
MANSFIELD, Ohio — Mansfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway juvenile.
Police say 16-year-old Marco Duncan was last seen in the area of Wood Street in Mansfield.
He is 5’10” and 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a sweatshirt.
Anyone with information concerning the current whereabouts of Marco Duncan is urged to call the Mansfield Division of Police (419) 522-1234 or Det. Rich Miller Major Crimes Unit (419) 755-9758.