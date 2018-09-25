Man arrested on 16th OVI, was just released from prison 9 months ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE COUNTY- A Huron man, who was released from prison in December after serving four years in prison for a felony level OVI, has been arrested on his 16th drunk driving charge.

Patrick Kennelly, 51, was arrested last week by Erie County Sheriff Deputies after he was pulled over in Berlin Township.

The Fox 8 I-Team obtained a deputy’s body camera video, that shows Kennelly during the stop.

“You can smell alcohol on him,” a deputy can be heard saying on the body camera video.

Kennelly told deputies he had four alcohol drinks before he was stopped by law enforcement.

“You seem pretty intoxicated to me,” the deputy told him. Kennelly also had difficulty performing the field sobriety tests. At one point, he told the deputy he can’t do it and leaned back on his car for balance.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth says Kennelly does not have a valid driver’s license and has “at least 40 driver license suspensions.”

“He just keeps drinking and getting behind the wheel,” Sigsworth said.

A review of his court records show Kennelly was released from prison December 26 after serving four years on a felony OVI charge from 2013. He is still under post-release control from that case.

After he was arrested last week, he was taken to the Erie County jail where he remains without bond. He is due back in court soon.