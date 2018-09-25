I-Team: Exclusive video takes you inside an Amber Alert arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive Cleveland police video giving you a look inside an Amber Alert investigation including the moment when investigators find missing children considered in danger.

The video comes from the search for Brianna Harris and her 4 children. They disappeared sparking an Amber Alert since police believed the kids were in danger, and one child had critical medical needs.

The incident happened in July, and the video has just been released to the I-Team.

Officer body camera video shows police finding the mother and kids at an apartment near downtown. An officer tells the mother, "You hiding. You taking off. We don't know if the kids are OK.”

And, another officer says, "See, when the FBI gets involved they got a whole different set of tools to locate people."

Police finally tracked down the family after several hours.

Brianna Harris told police, "I don't want nobody with my kids."

But an officer gave her advice for going to court, saying, "Ask for help. There's nothing wrong with asking for help. It's when you don't do it, and you do this."

Brianna Harris has been indicted on a series of charges including endangering children and kidnapping. Her sister, Tanique, has been charged with obstruction of justice, accused of lying to police to help mom hide.

The video also shows paramedics arriving at the apartment to start checking out the kids.

One of the first officers on the scene summarized the entire situation when he told the mother, "If you're hiding and avoiding the police, we can't help you."

Records show the mother and her sister are pleading not guilty to the charges, but records also show they are involved in plea negotiations.