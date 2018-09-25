Fox Recipe Box: Apple Cobbler

CLEVELAND, Oh — It’s apple season and homemade apple cobbler is a great recipe for this time of year. Barb Snow is a culinary instructor at Cuyahoga Community College and she showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how easy it is to make this delicious dessert.

Click here to learn more about the Culinary Corporate Challenge work that Barb Snow does for Tri-C.

Apple Cobbler Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

For the crumb topping:

1/2 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

1/3 cup unsalted butter, small pieces



For the Apple filling:

3-4 large apples, sliced (thin)*

3 Tablespoons melted unsalted butter

2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

3 Tablespoons milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Topping:

Combine all topping ingredients in a medium bowl – use a fork or a pastry blender to combine. It should look like small crumbs.

Apple Filling:

Place apples in large bowl.

In another bowl stir the melted butter and flour until well blended. Add lemon juice, milk and vanilla and stir well. Stir in brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt.

Pour butter mixture over apples and toss to coat. Pour apple mixture into an 8×8-inch baking dish and spread into an even layer.

Sprinkle crumb topping evenly over the apples.

Bake for 30-35 minutes or until golden brown and top is set.

Remove from oven and allow to cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

*Granny Smith, Gala, Honeycrisp, Braeburn are good choices for this recipe.