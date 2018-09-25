× Euclid police officer fired after off-duty arrest

EUCLID, Ohio — A Euclid police officer, who was arrested while off-duty in Willoughby, has been fired.

Todd Gauntner was placed on leave after reporting the incident to his bosses back in August.

He was drinking at a bar when he made “disparaging comments” to alleged members of the Hells Angels.

A termination letter to Gauntner from Euclid Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail states, in part:

“You admittedly had a loaded weapon in a bar and had been consuming alcohol. You pointed the loaded weapon at numerous people in the bar and admittedly came close to losing your weapon in the subsequent disturbance. You put yourself and many bar patrons at a significant risk of substantial harm due to your reckless behavior.”

Gauntner was charged with using weapons while intoxicated.

The police chief recommended Gauntner be fired, and the mayor agreed.

