× Doylestown Police Department mourning loss of K-9 Qoose

DOYLESTOWN, Ohio — The Doylestown Police Department in Wayne County is mourning the loss of its beloved K-9.

In a post on Facebook, the department wrote, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of K9 Qoose.”

Qoose was partners with Chief Casey Tester from August 2006-May 2016. The pup patrolled the village with Chief Tester and assisted neighboring agencies when called upon, the department wrote.

Qoose was responsible for numerous drug arrests. He spent his final years living with his handler and the rest of the Tester family.

To the Tester family, Qoose “was always more than a police dog; he was a family member,” police wrote.

**Read more, here**